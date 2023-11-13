Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Megan Barton-Hanson Left 'Love Island Games' Early for Medical Reasons Megan Barton-Hanson was forced to leave 'Love Island Games' early after she had medical issues, leading some to wonder what those issues were. By Joseph Allen Nov. 13 2023, Published 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@meganbartonhanson_

When people leave reality shows, it's usually because of something that happened on the show. Either a contestant is eliminated, or they get emotional about something that happened on the show and decide to leave because they simply can't take it anymore. Sometimes, though, people leave the show for reasons that have nothing to do with what actually happened on the show.

That was the case for Megan Barton-Hanson, who left Love Island Games for what were fairly vague reasons. Following the announcement during the Nov. 12, 2023, episode that she would no longer be on the show, many want to know more about why Megan had to leave.

Why did Megan Barton-Hanson leave 'Love Island Games'?

During the episode, Iain Sterling appeared to make a brief announcement, saying that Megan wouldn't be on the show. He didn't offer any additional detail about what had happened to her. He only said that she had to go for "medical reasons." Kyra, who Megan had been growing more intimate with, added that Megan had been sick throughout the competition.

“I’m OK. It’s definitely upsetting… just obviously on different pages and I haven’t been really able to get on the same page because she’s been sick and out of here," he explained. Although Love Island Games didn't offer much of an explanation, Megan posted about her illness a few months ago, which is right around the time when the show would have been in the middle of recording.

Megan was suffering from pelvic inflammatory disease.

On Instagram, Megan discussed her illness and said that she was "in hell" because of pelvic inflammatory disease. “Which of my queens have ever suffered from pelvic inflammatory disease? I'd never heard of it but think I may have had my first experience," she wrote. "I’ve not had pain/fever quite like it the last five days have been hell. If you have good Essex/London-based gynecologist recommendations please let me know or any tips or remedies for the pain and to stop it from reoccurring."

Pelvic inflammatory disease is an infection of the upper genital tract and it's very painful. Love Island hasn't confirmed that this illness is the reason that Megan had to leave the show, but it seems like the culprit. Given that filming for the series took place in September, most fans consider it an obvious conclusion to jump to.