Is the Drama in Peacock's 'The Traitors' All Just a Well-Written Script?

By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 26 2024, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

If you're a reality TV fanatic, get ready to dive headfirst into the wild world of The Traitors. This hit reality competition, show now proudly holding the crown as the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms, features your favorite reality stars navigating an epic murder mystery game.

Get ready for a whirlwind of betrayal, cunning schemes, and strategies so baffling that you'll be screaming at your TV in disbelief! But wait, let's pause the drama for a hot second. The burning question on every fan's mind: Is The Traitors scripted? Keep reading to uncover whether this game is as real as it claims to be.

So, is 'The Traitors' scripted?

Reality shows often leave us pondering the thin line between "real" and "scripted." While some shows lean heavily on scripted scenes, fear not, as The Traitors is the real deal. No scripts, no nudges — just contestants unleashed into the chaos with no roadmap. And trust us, that recipe usually cooks up the juiciest TV moments!

Now, we get it — some of you skeptics might be side-eyeing The Traitors, thinking it's too good to be true. Sure, some moments raise eyebrows — such as Ekin-Su's silence when Peter asks everyone about their drinks after Alan discloses that one of them was poisoned by the traitors — but let's blame that on the editing team.

They curate what audiences see, cherry-picking the highlights for maximum impact. At the end of the day, it's just a TV show; don't expect unfiltered reality, or else we'll all be drowning in hours of unedited footage.

'The Traitors U.K.' stars claim the show is as real as it seems.

But wait, there's more: Some daring contestants from the British counterpart, titled The Traitors UK, spilled the tea on the behind-the-scenes magic. According to Wilfred Webster, a finalist from the first season, many contestants were so immersed in the game that they "forgot about the cameras."

Aaron Evans, one of the Season 1 winners, chimed in to assure the show's viewers that those fiery arguments they love unfold organically — no puppetry from the producers whatsoever.

"We were never pushed into the drama, it just happens, the producers would never control anything, we had complete control over what we said and what we did," he said, according to Daily Mail.