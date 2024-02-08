Are Moriah and James From 'The Challenge' Still Dating? Here's What We Know

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MTV

Are Moriah and James from 'The Challenge' dating?

Sparks flew during The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion when Florida native Moriah Jade met London-based competitor James Lock. Fresh off her experience from Season 38 The Challenge: Ride or Dies, this was Moriah's second time entering the competition. Meanwhile, James brought his experience from competing on The Only Way Is Essex, Celebrity Ex on the Beach UK 2, and The Challenge: UK.

Article continues below advertisement

During the season, audiences got a few glimpses into their romance as they cozied up to one another in the house. Although, it seemed most viewers were not rooting for them. "Are we tired of this James x Moriah storyline yet?" wrote one user on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Moriah is really acting like she's going to be in a real relationship with James after this 😂😂😂😂 #thechallenge39 #thechallenge pic.twitter.com/vOATqGKugd — Tvgirl (@Tvgirlwatcher) February 1, 2024

So, did they start officially dating after the show or did they let the haters get to them? Well, it wasn't the haters per se, but it appears that Moriah and James are not exclusive and did not start officially dating once the cameras shut off. Moriah gave an update on their relationship status on an episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“Me and James, we literally talk almost every day,” she explained. “We talk on the phone a few hours, we catch up. But, in reality, he lives in London. So far. Yes, he’ll come here and hang out, but, it’s really hard. You can’t make anything progress when you live so far. It’s just too long of a flight. But, do I really care for James and think he’s a great guy? Yeah. Me and him are good.”