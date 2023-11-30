Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge 'The Challenge' Star Jordan Wiseley's Dating Life Is a Very Hot Topic After Jordan and Tori won over fans of MTV's 'The Challenge,' viewers have been invested in Jordan's love life. Here's what he has said about it. By Brittany Frederick Nov. 29 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

He has been photographed at multiple events with

One of the side effects of being on a reality TV series is that everyone becomes interested in your personal life. That has certainly been the case for Jordan Wiseley, four-time champion from MTV's The Challenge franchise. Jordan has appeared in multiple Challenge seasons, and in May 2023 was named the winner of Paramount+ spinoff The Challenge: World Championship alongside Kaz Crossley.

But that's not what viewers were buzzing about. Audiences were talking about the fact that Jordan's ex-fiancé Tori Deal was the World Championship runner-up, along with her partner Danny McCray. Jordan and Tori's relationship was reported on throughout the season, with many viewers wondering if it would end with them getting back together. Here's what has been said about Jordan's relationships — and what he has said in return.

Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal met on 'The Challenge' in 2017.

Jordan and Tori's relationship history began on The Challenge. The duo met while filming the show's 30th season, The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. They became engaged roughly two years later while filming Season 34, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Their breakup in November 2020 attracted a significant amount of attention and added tension when they both returned for The Challenge: Ride or Dies later in 2022.

However, World Championship showed a much more amicable relationship between the two — to the point where folks began speculating that they might rekindle their romance. Jordan shot that down after the season ended, telling E! Online that the duo wasn't back together, although he "always want[s] the best for her" and they "still talk" to one another.

For her part, Tori competed in The Challenge: USA Season 2 alongside Big Brother alum Faysal Shafaat. The season finished airing in October 2023 and she was romantically linked to co-star Sebastian Noel. Sebastian went on record with Entertainment Weekly in September 2023 to clarify that Tori is actually neighbors with him in Miami, and while they've been spending time together, "We're not dating; we're not [in] a relationship."

'The Challenge' fans continue to root for Jordan and Tori on his Instagram.

Jordan's social media has largely been focused on his developing motorsports career; he's now a professional driver for Deily Motorsports. But fans have noticed several photos of him alongside recording artist DINER. The pair attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September 2023, from which they posted some adorable video.

However, that hasn't stopped The Challenge die-hards from still pulling for Jordan and Tori. In Instagram comments as late as Oct. 20, 2023, viewers were writing asides like "I will never give up on hope that you and Tori [are] getting back together" and "You and Tori will always be the OG power couple."

It's not surprising that The Challenge audiences would be invested in Jordan and Tori, since their romance developed through the show and some of its biggest moments played out on screen. When a marriage proposal is broadcast to millions of viewers, some of those people will care about seeing the happy ending. However, Jordan's comments to the press and his social media have made it clear that he and Tori are a thing of the past.