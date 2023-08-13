Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Are Tyler and Alyssa From 'The Challenge USA' Season 2 Dating? All Rumors Point To Yes Are Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider from 'The Challenge USA' Season 2 dating? Here is a look into the rumor and why it's not too hard to believe. By Je'Kayla Crawford Aug. 13 2023, Published 12:22 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Season 2 of The Challenge USA features several talented reality TV stars who make their on-camera comebacks for an ultimate competition. And this season features several Big Brother stars.

The two in particular who are making headlines are Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider. But, not for their game plans heading into the competition. It's for their reported showmance. So, is there any truth to these rumors?

Are Tyler and Alyssa from 'The Challenge USA' dating?

According to Screen Rant, there are rumors going around that Tyler and Alyssa are going to be in a showmance during Season 2. Which, could either be a good thing or a bad thing.

On the plus side, they could work together and become great allies to take out the rest of the competition. Or, they could get so distracted by their growing relationship that they become less focused on the tasks at hand. Either way, the two allegedly getting close to each other during Season 2 is not a surprise if you remember their past TV journeys.

Tyler got into a serious relationship in 'Big Brother' Season 20.

During Season 20 of Big Brother, Tyler started a serious showmance with contestant Angela Rummans. Regardless of seeing each other during the competition, they made it to the top four. And, they continued their romance post-season and turned it into a real relationship.

The couple got engaged in 2021, but ultimately decided to part ways a few months later. Nonetheless, he didn't let his relationship with Angela distract him from the show. But, Alyssa couldn't say the same.

Alyssa was also in a showmance in 'Big Brother' Season 24.

In a subsequent season of Big Brother, Alyssa started a relationship with Kyle Capener. She became more focused on him than the competition and ultimately got eliminated.

As far as her relationship with Kyle, they only stayed together for a few months out of the house before splitting up. Meanwhile, if she didn't get distracted by him, she might have had a better chance of winning. Instead, Taylor Hale walked away as the winner of Season 24.

Alyssa even agreed with this in an interview with Parade. She said, "He was a huge part of my game. But at the same time, if I didn't have him in it, then I could have honestly played a better game for myself and found myself in a big alliance like the Leftovers."

Are Tyler or Alyssa going to win 'The Challenge USA' Season 2?

Tyler and Alyssa both have a great chance of winning Season 2 of The Challenge USA. They both made it pretty far in their Big Brother competitions and can use those experiences to their advantage.