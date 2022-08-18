Is 'Big Brother's Kyle Capener Trying to Star a Race War? The Internet Thinks So
In a recent episode of Big Brother, one of the most disliked contestants in television history got evicted from the house. Daniel Durston has had a target on his back since day one, and on Thursday, Aug. 11, he was voted out of the house by his co-stars.
Following his departure, the Big Brother house has crowned a new villain. Season 24’s Kyle Capener has found himself in hot water after the 29-year-old made some pretty controversial comments about race on the Big Brother live feeds.
As a result, BB24 viewers have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns using the hashtag #StopProtectingKyle. But, what did he say to get everyone so fired up? Read on for details.
What did Kyle Capener say about race on Season 24 of 'Big Brother'?
Kyle’s showmance with Alyssa Snider has been a huge part of his storyline thus far in Season 24. However, he recently made headlines for another reason.
During a private strategy session with Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes, he tried to convince his castmates to form an alliance with him and his on-screen lover. His proposition came ahead of Week 6 Eviction Day.
“If you guys can stick up for me, I don’t use the veto, the Leftovers think everything is fine, they don’t think we are on to anything that they were doing,” the BB24 star said.
It was then that Kyle f***ed up.
While chatting with his castmates, Kyle hinted that the six remaining multicultural contestants might have the upper hand. He compared the group to the all-Black Big Brother alliance that appeared in Season 23.
“That possibility of those six with that background, I mean, it looks very similar to the Cookout with a very diverse background.” He added, “They’ve all expressed why they’re in this game. Joseph, more Middle Eastern representation in TV. Indy, there’s never been a Brazilian contestant or winner.”
To keep himself (and his girlfriend) in the game, he suggests that the whites stick together. Yes, you read that right.
“Everyone has those strong ‘why’s’ that all coincide. I look at our alliance and it’s like, it was great because it was based out of necessity and our backs were against the wall and that’s what brought us together,” Kyle told his castmates.
Why is #StopProtectingKyle trending on Twitter? ‘Big Brother’ fans want him sent home.
On social media, many Big Brother fans argue that producers haven’t been fair when it comes to editing Season 24. Taylor Hale faced backlash after her decision to save her Black, female castmate came to light in a past episode of Big Brother. Kyle’s comments, on the other hand, didn’t make it on the show.
Since then, both #KKKyle and #StopProtectingKyle have gained traction on Twitter.
One Big Brother viewer tweeted, “You won't see this on Big Brother tonight, but Kyle has grouped every POC together, labeled them as loud [and] aggressive, said they’d jump him, called Asians rice farmers, and named his alliance after our racist ex-president’s campaign slogan.”
It sounds like Kyle's days on the show might be numbered!
Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.