The Cookout Alliance Was Founded to Help a Black Contestant Win 'Big Brother' — Who Started It?

There's some confusion surrounding the real identity of the person who started the Cookout. As Tiffany told Us Weekly , even the Big Brother contestants had some unexpected trouble with settling for one origin story.

"In the house, I think people just wanted to stop talking about the master plan," she told the outlet. "They did not want to give it more life than it already had. Considering how Big D [aka Derek F.] tried to tell me less than two weeks ago that he is the one that came up with the master plan, I don't even know if it was my idea anymore. Did I get enough credit? I don't know. We should ask Big D."