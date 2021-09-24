Xavier Prather and Kyland Young Almost Fought Over Comments About Xavier's Nephew

Xavier Prather and Kyland Young Almost Fought Over Comments About Xavier's NephewBy Leila Kozma
Sep. 24 2021, Published 9:42 a.m. ET
A recent episode of Big Brother captured a heated scene between Xavier Prather and Kyland Young, two contestants who already struck up a final two deal.
Xavier, Azäh Awasum, and Derek Frazier eliminated Kyland on the live eviction episode on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, and the decision quickly gave way to a fervid conflict. Just before leaving the villa located inside the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, Kyland confronted Xavier. But how does Xavier's nephew come into the picture?
Kyland Young told Xavier Prather his nephew needs a role model before leaving 'Big Brother.'
An elimination episode of Big Brother quickly descended into sheer chaos when Kyland, an account executive from San Bernardino County, Calif., decided to confront Xavier, who was voted Head of Household on Week 11, and brought up his nephew in the process.
"I thought, you know, the whole Kobe thing, raising him to be a man and face challenges and stuff," Kyland began. "I'm asking. You know, named after Kobe, Kobe doesn't step down from a challenge. He accepts it."
Kyland told Xavier that his behavior had been un-Kobe Bryant-like. But he was only gathering the strength to drop the real zinger.
"I think that, if your nephew has nobody to look up to, that is gonna figure out how to raise him and teach him how to be a man," Kyland added before getting cut off.
At this point, the tension reached the boiling point between Kyland and Xavier. Azäh, Derek, and Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves all tried to intervene. Julie urged Kyland to consider closing the door from the outside.
The comments sparked mixed responses from viewers, many of whom believe that Kyland went too far.
"Kyland was just two nephew comments away from meeting Jesus," tweeted @ErinSavage3722.
"Not Kyland hesitantly going out talking about X's nephew. What is wrong with that man?" tweeted @_tkcinthelou.
"I just lost respect for Kyland. Bringing X’s nephew into it was uncalled for," wrote @majocutie49.
Xavier cares deeply about his family.
A family-oriented person, Xavier frequently takes to Instagram to share proud photos of his loved ones. Judging by his Instagram posts, Xavier loves being an uncle. He frequently posts pictures capturing his hangouts with the youngest family members, and he even posted a snap with several kids sitting on his back.
"UNCLE /Un•cle/ —Noun — Object commonly used to be jumped upon and tormented by small children; Children are often referred to as nieces and nephews," he captioned a post dating back to Aug. 24, 2016.
The competition is about to get even fiercer on 'Big Brother.'
With only three contestants left, each episode of Big Brother is about to get tenser and tenser. Xavier's tenure as the head of the house is about to end, opening up new opportunities for Azäh and Derek. Let's hope that neither Azäh nor Derek brings Xavier's family into it — no matter how intense the game gets.
Catch new episodes of Big Brother every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.