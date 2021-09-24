Xavier Prather and Kyland Young Almost Fought Over Comments About Xavier's Nephew

Xavier, Azäh Awasum, and Derek Frazier eliminated Kyland on the live eviction episode on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, and the decision quickly gave way to a fervid conflict. Just before leaving the villa located inside the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, Kyland confronted Xavier. But how does Xavier's nephew come into the picture?

A recent episode of Big Brother captured a heated scene between Xavier Prather and Kyland Young, two contestants who already struck up a final two deal.

Kyland Young told Xavier Prather his nephew needs a role model before leaving 'Big Brother.'

An elimination episode of Big Brother quickly descended into sheer chaos when Kyland, an account executive from San Bernardino County, Calif., decided to confront Xavier, who was voted Head of Household on Week 11, and brought up his nephew in the process. "I thought, you know, the whole Kobe thing, raising him to be a man and face challenges and stuff," Kyland began. "I'm asking. You know, named after Kobe, Kobe doesn't step down from a challenge. He accepts it."

Kyland told Xavier that his behavior had been un-Kobe Bryant-like. But he was only gathering the strength to drop the real zinger. "I think that, if your nephew has nobody to look up to, that is gonna figure out how to raise him and teach him how to be a man," Kyland added before getting cut off.

At this point, the tension reached the boiling point between Kyland and Xavier. Azäh, Derek, and Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves all tried to intervene. Julie urged Kyland to consider closing the door from the outside.

The comments sparked mixed responses from viewers, many of whom believe that Kyland went too far. "Kyland was just two nephew comments away from meeting Jesus," tweeted @ErinSavage3722. "Not Kyland hesitantly going out talking about X's nephew. What is wrong with that man?" tweeted @_tkcinthelou. "I just lost respect for Kyland. Bringing X’s nephew into it was uncalled for," wrote @majocutie49.