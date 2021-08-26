Claire Thinks Derek X's Fate Is Sealed on 'Big Brother' — She May Be Wrong

Everyone outside of the Cookout alliance on Big Brother Season 23 is getting picked off left and right. For Week 7, that means Claire and Derek X are targeted. Head of Household Sarah Beth isn't part of the Cookout, but she's close to a couple of its members, one of whom (Kyland) was in her head about nominees.

She decided to put up Claire with the idea of back-dooring Derek X, her real target. And even Claire understands that Derek X is likely to go home in Week 7.

Or is he? According to some numbers examined by the betting website US-Bookies.com, the data says otherwise. While Claire has a slight chance at staying in the game, according to the data, Derek X has better odds of remaining in the house.