America Is Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Derek Xiao — but Will They Have To?

Right now, it looks possible that Tiffany, Azah, Hannah, and Kyland will save Derek X. But will Kyland change his mind and turn the tides? Derek F. has admitted to wanting to keep Derek X., but he's also said he intends to vote with Kyland and Xavier. But what if those two are split?

Xavier isn't a fan of Derek X., but Xavier's veto win also got him stuck in 24 hours of isolation. That means he can't talk to Kyland or Derek F. about how he wants to vote during a very critical time. Derek F. and Kyland may end up deciding to keep Derek X. while Xavier isn't around to steer them in the other direction.

Alyssa Lopez could, of course, swoop in to be the final fourth vote if Xavier, Derek F., and Kyland all vote to get rid of Derek X. But considering Alyssa also isn't a fan of Derek X., that seems more unlikely. Right now, it looks like it's up to Kyland and Derek F. to save Derek X.

