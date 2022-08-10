'Big Brother' Viewers Are Furious CBS Skipped Over Michael's HoH Letter

Following the August 7 episode of Big Brother 24, several fans and past players took to social media to share their thoughts and question why CBS edited Michael's HoH segment out of the broadcast.

"Why was Michael’s HoH the first one where we didn’t get to hear him read his letter on the episode?" Britini from Big Brother 23 wrote on Twitter. "I would’ve much rather watched that then the awkward Kyle/Alyssa showmance bit. That’s upsetting."