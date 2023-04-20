Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Source: Paramount+ 'Survivor's Ben Driebergen Was Disqualified From 'The Challenge: World Championship' Former 'Survivor' winner Ben Driebergen was dealt an early departure from 'The Challenge: World Championship.' So, what happened exactly? By Haylee Thorson Apr. 20 2023, Updated 12:04 p.m. ET

The ultimate global tournament is bound to pose a plethora of problems. And the April 19 episode of The Challenge: World Championship certainly delivers in the form of Ben Driebergen's unexpected elimination. But what happened to Ben on The Challenge: World Championship? With the best-of-the-best suffering severe illnesses this season, it was only a matter of time before one (or more) were disqualified or left on their own accord.

Ben, who won Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers once upon a time, is one of a handful who are dealt an early goodbye on the season of The Challenge that pits big names against bigger opponents. So, what happened exactly? We have the details.

What happened to Ben in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’?

The April 19 episode of The Challenge: World Championship takes a turn for the worst for Survivor champion Ben. Illness plagues the reality star during the global tournament, and he admits to his friend and fellow contestant Sarah Lacina that he has “never felt like this before.”

After being bedridden with a nasty cough for some time, the medics decide to evaluate the military veteran’s condition and determine whether he can continue competing. When Ben arrives at the hospital, medical professionals deem The Challenge: World Championship star physically unable to continue in the game thanks to the same sickness that other players have dealt with this season. But what does that mean for his partner Kaycee Clark?

Who is Kaycee’s new partner in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’?

While Ben battles his illness on the show, Kaycee explains that her time in the competition might be in jeopardy if her partner doesn't recover quickly. “When you’re partnered with someone in this game, that is your partner through the whole entire game. And if you don’t have a partner, you’re out,” the Big Brother 20 winner says in the episode. “I’m not sure what his body is trying to fight right now, but I do need him to get better ASAP.”

Fortunately, Ben’s medical disqualification doesn't mark the end of Kaycee’s time in the global tournament. Coincidentally, Amber Borzotra also isn't feeling well during the show and wants to exit as well. However, she wants to ensure that her partner Troy Cullen can pair up with Kaycee following her departure. Luckily, T.J. Lavin agrees, and Troy and Kaycee continue in the game after their respective partners leave the show. Not only that, but Amber finds out she was pregnant afterwards.

What is Ben’s health status after being disqualified from ‘The Challenge: World Championship’?

After medical professionals deemed Ben unfit to continue competing in The Challenge: World Championship, you might wonder about his current health status. According to the Survivor alum’s social media presence, he appears to be as good as new following his health scare on the reality competition.

However, he recently uploaded an Instagram post commenting on his disqualification from the global tournament. “Gave it one Hell of a run and played with some really good players, a couple of annoying players, and some players I wished would have stuck around longer because of their beautiful and positive souls!!” Ben said in his caption.

