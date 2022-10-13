Why Did Kaycee and Kenny Clark Leave 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' Premiere?

Kaycee and her brother Kenny were considered favorites to win this season of The Challenge because of Kaycee's victory in the last season. However, her chances of a repeat were shut down very early on. In the Season 38 premiere, host T.J. Lavin told the other teams (and the audience) that "Kaycee and Kenny had to leave the game."

The only explanation Lavin gave was to concede that "we live in crazy times right now," leading viewers to wonder if some kind of emergency had occurred.