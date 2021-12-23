'The Challenge' Veteran Nany Gonzalez Says ‘The Time Is Right’ to Start a Family With Kaycee Clark

Kaycee then chimed in. "She's a badass. She's such a beautiful soul that I am so grateful to have met through this crazy game. She amazes me every day."

In Episode 6, fans watched as Kaycee prepared a surprise date for her longtime crush. She even had a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her and Nany's first official date. "I'm gonna try not to cry right now," Nany said when the Big Brother alum arrived at her door with sunflowers.