Love in 'The Challenge' Arena: Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez Jr. Romance Unveiled MTV's 'The Challenge' has been giving us literal dirt. And now it's giving us true love! Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez Jr. are dating. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 28 2023, Published 10:27 p.m. ET

The Gist: Horacio Gutierrez Jr. and Nurys Mateo met as cast members of MTV's show The Challenge.

They have chosen to take their love beyond the show.

The pair plans on moving in together!

On MTV's The Challenge, alliances are forged and betrayals are the norm, but sometimes love finds its way through the chaos. One couple making headlines both on and off the show is the dynamic duo of Horacio Gutierrez Jr. and Nurys Mateo.

As sparks fly amid competitions and alliances, fans can't help but wonder whether Nurys and Horacio more than just allies on the battlefield. Here's what we know about their relationship.

Are Nurys and Horacio from 'The Challenge' still dating?

The Challenge has been a breeding ground for fierce competition and unexpected romances. Nurys and Horacio, who first made waves in Season 38, returned for Season 39, titled "Battle for a New Champion," and their presence has been felt not just in the challenges but also in matters of the heart. As the duo navigates the complexities of the game, a romance has blossomed, leaving fans eagerly following their journey.

The burning question on fans' minds: Are Nurys and Horacio still together? Despite the show's penchant for showmances, the connection between Nurys and Horacio appears to be genuine. In a recent Q&A session on social media, Nurys shared insights into their relationship, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. According to Nurys, they have been dating since the filming of "Battle for a New Champion," and their love has only grown stronger.

Long distance seems to be no match for this budding romance. Nurys spilled the beans about their upcoming plans. She revealed that Horacio, currently away filming an All-Stars version of Exatlon Estados Unidos, will be joining her in Los Angeles once he wraps up filming. From there, the couple is set to embark on a big move to Texas together, showcasing a commitment that extends beyond the confines of the reality show.

Nurys and Horacio are moving in together.

While Nurys and Horacio have had their fair share of showmances in the past, their current connection seems to be more than just a fling. The couple's decision to move in together and build a future beyond the show suggests a level of commitment that goes beyond the competitive nature of The Challenge. As the show unfolds, fans are eager to witness the next chapters of their relationship and discover how their connection evolves amid the twists and turns of the game.

In the unpredictable world of The Challenge, Nurys and Horacio's love story adds a unique layer to the drama. Their journey from allies to partners showcases that amid the chaos of competition, genuine connections can emerge. As fans eagerly await the upcoming episodes, you can't help but feel a sense of excitement for them. One fan even said, "Not to jump the gun.. but the babies going to be cute af. 😍😍 love y’all together."

