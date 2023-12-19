Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Frankie Grande Unwraps the Mystery Behind Jill Frost on ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ Your favorite ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ contestant, Frankie Grande, has figured out a big secret! Who is Jill Frost? She's a singer in real life. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 19 2023, Published 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@frankiejgrande

The Gist: In the latest episode, Jill Frost was "kidnapped."

There were reindeer mugshots, reindeer collars, and hoof prints left out as clues.

Everyone was trying to figure out who Jill Frost was, and Frankie figured it out!

Article continues below advertisement

On Big Brother Reindeer Games, holiday cheer meets strategic gameplay. The latest episode left viewers on the edge of their seats as the contestants delved into solving the enigma of Jill Frost's identity.

The whimsical challenges, festive setting, and a grand prize of $100,000 add an extra layer of excitement to this unique mini-season. Amid the seasonal merriment, one contestant, Frankie Grande, emerged as the detective who cracked the case. He unraveled the mystery behind Jill Frost. Keep reading for all of the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Frost is actually Margie Mays from ‘American Idol.’

Source: Instagram/@margiemays

As the contestants embarked on their journey to uncover the true identity of the mysterious North Pole resident, Jill Frost, fans were treated to a delightful surprise. Jill is none other than the talented singer and actor Margie Mays, known for her appearances on American Idol seasons 2 and 3.

Margie has since ventured into various facets of the entertainment industry, making a mark in movies, musical theatre, and on-camera hosting. Her latest endeavor led her to the world of sitcoms, where she became a recurring guest star on Call Me Kat in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Frankie figure out who Jill Frost is?

The episode unfolded with a Naughty and Nice Challenge, where contestants scoured Santa's Lodge for clues to unveil Jill's kidnapper. Clues included gray hair around the bathrooms, reindeer mugshots of varying colors, different-colored reindeer collars, and hoof prints that potentially matched the reindeer mugshots. Contestants made their guesses, Frankie emerged as the astute detective who correctly identified the culprit, showcasing his keen observation and deduction skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Who's left on 'Big Brother Reindeer Games'?

As the festive journey through Big Brother Reindeer Games continues, the remaining contestants bring a diverse mix of personalities and strategies to the table. The Final 5 contestants vying for the coveted $100,000 grand prize are Britney Godwin (BB12 and BB14), Frankie Grande (BB16), Josh Martinez (BB19), Nicole Franzel-Arroyo (BB16, BB18, and BB22), and Taylor Hale (BB24).

In this unique rendition of Big Brother, the stakes are high and the path to victory doesn't involve traditional nominations or elimination votes. Instead, each episode features three competitions, with the final one determining which player bids farewell to the festive competition. The format adds an intriguing twist, forcing contestants to rely on their performance in challenges to secure their position in the game.

Article continues below advertisement

As the festive competition heats up and the remaining contestants navigate the challenges, the revelation of Jill's true identity marks a pivotal moment in the show.