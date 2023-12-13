Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Unwrapping the Festive Mystery: When Was ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ Filmed? Your favorite reality show 'Big Brother' has come out with a festive version of the show. Was 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' even filmed in the winter? By Sarah Walsh Dec. 12 2023, Published 10:35 p.m. ET Source: CBS

The Gist: Big Brother Reindeer Games was filmed at the Garden Studios in West London.

The first episode of the show aired on Dec. 11, 2023.

The winner will win $100,000 and will be announced on Dec. 21.

As the holiday season unfolds, so does the glittering spectacle of Big Brother Reindeer Games, a festive spin-off that promises holiday-themed challenges and seasonal excitement.

While viewers are eagerly tuning in to witness former Big Brother cast members compete in this unique competition, one burning question lingers in the air: When was Big Brother Reindeer Games filmed?

When was 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' filmed?

Source: CBS

The magical aura of Big Brother Reindeer Games was brought to life through meticulous planning and production. The filming of this special event took place at the enchanting Garden Studios in West London, adding a touch of holiday charm to the iconic Big Brother setting.

The spirited competition unfolded over two weeks, with six thrilling episodes captivating audiences. The filming commenced before the show's premiere on Dec. 11, 2023. The festive makeover of familiar Big Brother spaces, such as the Head of Household bedroom transformed into Santa's Office and the kitchen into Mrs. Claus' Bakery, added an extra touch of holiday magic. The meticulous attention to detail in the set design and holiday-themed twists make the show.

'Big Brother Reindeer Games' was a real holiday gathering of the stars.

Central to the charm of Big Brother Reindeer Games is its star-studded lineup of former guests. The powerhouse cast includes familiar faces who have left an indelible mark on the Big Brother legacy. From Cody Calafiore, the Season 22 winner, to Nicole Franzel, who clinched victory in Season 18, the cast is a dynamic mix of winners, fan favorites, and strategic players.

Other notable contestants joining the festive fray include Frankie Grande, Taylor Hale (Season 24 winner), Cameron Hardin (Season 25 winner), Xavier Prather (Season 23 winner), and the seasoned competitor Danielle Reyes, who secured the runner-up spot in Season 3 and made a memorable return in Season 7.

The grand prize for 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' is $100,000!

The journey through the whimsical challenges culminates in a grand finale where four contestants remain, eagerly awaiting the announcement of the ultimate champion. The stakes are high, with a coveted $100,000 grand prize for the winner. Unlike the traditional Big Brother, there aren't any nominations for eviction or elimination votes. Instead, each episode features three competitions and the outcome of the final one determines which player bids farewell to the festive competition.

The winner emerges victorious after navigating a rollercoaster of challenges, surprises, and strategic twists. The holiday-themed setting adds an extra layer of excitement to the grand showdown, blending strategic gameplay with a sprinkle of holiday magic. And the winner stands tall, crowned with not just victory but also with a huge cash prize!