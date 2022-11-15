Frankie Grande “Safe and Healing” After Getting Mugged in New York City

Ariana Grande fans are just now finding out what happened to Frankie Grande, the pop star’s older brother, nearly a week ago. The reality TV star was mugged in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 9, but the scary incident only made news on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

In a brief update on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Frankie said he was recovering from the attack. “Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote. “I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there.”