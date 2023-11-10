Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' Marks the Return of Nine 'Big Brother' Legends The holiday-themed special, 'Big Brother Reindeer Games,' will see nine 'Big Brother' legends battling it out for a $100,000 grand prize. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 10 2023, Published 11:54 a.m. ET Source: CBS

After much anticipation, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves finally revealed the "big holiday surprise" — and it appears the fans are in for quite a treat! During the live Season 25 finale, Julie announced Big Brother Reindeer Games, a holiday-themed series with a new set of rules and a cast full of Big Brother legends.

Speaking of the cast, which iconic Big Brother legends can fans expect to see in this winter wonderland spinoff series? Keep reading to find out!

Source: CBS

Who is part of the 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' cast?

At the time of writing, CBS hasn't announced the cast of Big Brother Reindeer Games. However, the network did reveal that nine iconic former Big Brother players would return, including someone from Season 25.

How does 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' work?

According to the press release, the show kicks off with Santa inviting nine former houseguests to the magical land where Reindeer Games will take place. Over the course of six holiday-themed episodes, three of Santa's Elves will guide the Big Brother legends through the most "holiday-riffic, challenging and unpredictable competition."

The BB Holiday Universe has been unleashed! 👀🎄

Get ready to see BB legends in Big Brother Reindeer Games, premiering December 11 on @CBS. Are you ready for a winter wonderland? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/DPKRUgeqfX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 10, 2023

For those wondering, three fan-favorite former Big Brother houseguests will serve as Santa's Elves. Do you have any guesses as to who they are? If not, don't fret because we're here to tell you that Jordan Lloyd, Derek Xiao, and Tiffany Mitchell are the beloved Big Brother Reindeer Games elves!

If you recall, Jordan won Big Brother 11 and returned for Season 13 as part of the shocking "Dynamic Duos" twist. Derek and Tiffany both hail from Big Brother 23, with the latter winning America's Favorite Houseguest that season.

There will be no live shows or live feeds for 'Big Brother Reindeer Games.'

The holiday-themed spinoff will differ from the original Big Brother series; for starters, Julie won't be returning to host Big Brother Reindeers Games. As stated before, the trio of elves will steer the cast through the short competition.

Some of the other major differences include the fact that the Reindeer Games contestants don't live in the Big Brother house; players don't vote each other out; and there will be no live shows or live feeds. All in all, it's a completely new game with a new set of rules, and we couldn't be more excited to see how it plays out!

Big Brother Reindeer Games will feature legendary BB players returning to compete. It premieres December 11th #BB25 pic.twitter.com/cOkMOSKcmx — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) November 10, 2023

The press release stated that each episode features three competitions. At the end of each episode will be a "Santa's Showdown," which will determine which player is heading home. There will be four finalists who will compete for the $100,000 grand prize.