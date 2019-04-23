Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Test Their Love on Season 31 of 'The Amazing Race'

The long-running reality series The Amazing Race is back for another thrilling season! One team that fans are excited to watch travel around the world together is real-life couple and Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. The pair will race against 10 teams for the chance to win $1 million.

Speaking with Celeb Mix about their decision to compete on The Amazing Race, Victor told the outlet, "It was some we had talked about in our relationship. Because once you’re on a CBS show you don’t really apply. They’ll reach out to you." He added, "The opportunity kind of presented itself while we were on vacation last year and they called and said, ‘Would you guys be interested in doing The Amazing Race?’”

As we mentioned above,this is not the first time the duo have appeared on reality television together. They both appeared on Season 18 of Big Brother; however at the time, they were just competitors and not dating. Though Nicole was involved in a showmance with housemate Corey Brooks, the two called it quits at the end of their season. That was the moment Victor swooped in and won over the reality star’s heart.

Source: Instagram

Victor and Nicole are now engaged! Victor decided to pop the question at the place where the two first met… in the Big Brother house. The CBS reality star got down on one knee during an episode of BB Season 20, which aired in September 2018.

Fans watched as Victor, 31, set up a beautiful proposal for his lovely bride-to-be. "I knew when we had that first kiss in New York that I was in love with you. Nicole, I will be very honest with you. The last place I ever thought I'd be living is Ubly, Michigan, and now I live in Ubly, Michigan," Victor told Nicole. "Wherever you are is where I belong, and now I can't imagine being anywhere else.” He continued his speech, saying, “I love you. You are my best friend. I didn't want to cry, but you are my everything and you are my soulmate, and I love you so much.”

Source: CBS

After Nicole, 26, said “yes,” he boasted about the news via social media, tweeting, "She said yes!! I want to give a big thank you to all our family, friends and supporters for all the love and congratulations.” Nicole also posted about the engagement news on Instagram, writing, "So blessed. So loved. So grateful. So happy. #ohmygosh."

Nicole and Victor also work together on a podcast. The Amazing Race couple recently started their own podcast called Coco Caliente. The podcast focuses on different topics that are relatable to everyday people, and they make a point to steer clear of anything “gossipy.”

"Even if we do talk to reality TV people, it wouldn’t be about gossip. It would be about something going on in their lives or something they’re interested in- just different point of views and experiences. That’s what we are bringing to the table with this and our listeners are loving it,” Victor explained. "They’re really the ones that motivate us because they leave us such great reviews and feedback. It’s a good feeling.”

Source: Instagram

Nicole also revealed that while it is a vulnerable position to put yourself out there for the public, she is glad she does and commented that their listeners “love it.” As to who they’d love to have as a celebrity guest on their podcast, the duo reveal that Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell would be their ultimate dream. "We adore them so much and feel like we relate to them a lot. We would love to have them on the show, but that seems like a stretch,” he said. Well, crazier things have definitely happened so we can’t rule out a podcast crossover yet!