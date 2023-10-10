Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother' Fans Have Been Calling for an All-Winners Season for Years Although there's no official confirmation, 'Big Brother' fans believe that an all-winners season is in the cards for the reality competition series. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 10 2023, Published 1:34 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Although we all love a classic game of Big Brother, there's something superfans (including us) would like to see from the reality competition series — an all-winners season. Many diehard fans have wanted this for a very long time, and according to a few Big Brother insiders, it's going to happen sooner rather than later. Read on for all the known details, including who might be on an all-winners season of Big Brother.

Source: CBS

'Big Brother' superfans are desperate for an all-winners season.

Let's get one thing straight: There's been no official announcement for an all-winners season of Big Brother. However, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating it could happen one day. Luckily, that day might be around the corner.

On Oct. 2, 2023, Big Brother Gossip took to X and reported, "Things are definitely in the works & it could certainly be an 'All Winners' version" of the popular series. But if producers can't secure enough past winners, Big Brother Gossip noted that "they are reaching out to potential HGs that were already in the pipeline for Summer '24."

Since talks about an All Winners season is floating around again



They all enter the Big Brother, who’s winning and who’s going home first? #BB25 pic.twitter.com/ZTrlWb1UlL — Jayson (Cabby stan era) (@Casaya_) October 2, 2023

The well-known Big Brother insider added that the all-winners season wouldn't be a standard season — it would be a "winter" season, a shortened version of the beloved competition. Many former houseguests have said they don't want to play the classic version again, so this could be the way to bring back some of the most famous winners.

Also, even Julie Chen has voiced her desire for an all-winners season! In July 2022, she told Entertainment Weekly that she'd pitched the idea to producers: "Can you imagine? From Eddie from Season 1, when it was a completely different game ... That's when the public voted people out," she said.

"So I would love to see that, where everyone has been in the winner's seat," Julie added before claiming she loved the idea of a shortened season, much like a Celebrity Big Brother season.

Who would return for an all-winners season of 'Big Brother'?

The reality competition series has already crowned 24 winners, so who would be most likely to return and prove that they are the greatest Big Brother winner of all time? Well, the first person that comes to mind is Big Brother 4 winner Jun Song. In response to Julie pitching an all-winners season, Jun took to X and wrote, "It's high time I return to the diary room." Clearly, she's interested in returning to play the game again, and honestly, we hope to see her back in the house!

Source: Getty Images 'Big Brother 4' winner Jun Song and 'Big Brother 3' winner Lisa Donahue.

As for Season 13 winner Rachel Reilly, there's no way she would miss out on competing in an all-winners season. She wanted to compete on Big Brother 22: All-Stars while pregnant, but it didn't work out — so this would be the perfect opportunity for her to return and play the game once again.