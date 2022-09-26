Who Won America's Favorite Houseguest on 'Big Brother 24'? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 24 finale of Big Brother.
As we bid farewell to yet another season of Big Brother, we must crown a new "America's Favorite Houseguest." Every year, viewers have the chance to cast their vote online for their fan-favorite houseguest. By the time finale night rolls around, the houseguest with the most votes usually receives a $50,000 check.
After announcing Taylor Hale as the winner of Big Brother 24, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves shifted gears toward the fan-favorite prize. She stated Michael Bruner, Taylor, and Kyle Capener were in the top three before revealing the winner. With that said, who won America's Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother? Keep reading to find out.
Who won America's Favorite Houseguest on 'Big Brother 24'?
In the end, Taylor won America's Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 24. The 27-year-old personal stylist and former pageant queen is the first houseguest in franchise history to win the season and America's Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother.
As a result, the Michigan native will be taking home $800,000 in prize money due to the $750,000 grand prize alongside the America's Favorite Houseguest prize, which consists of $50,000 and a seven-day cruise aboard a Princess Cruise Ship.
Many BB alum campaigned for Taylor to win AFH, including Janelle Pierzina and Tiffany Mitchell.
Once Taylor secured the win, several fans and other alum took to social media to celebrate.
"Taylor is the best winner in Big Brother history," BB15 winner Andy Herron wrote on Twitter. "She is the most satisfying winner ever. I love that a Black woman is now the face of the show. It is long overdue."
Big Brother 23 star Hannah Chaddha, who has been outspoken about her support for Taylor all season, tweeted, "Wow. Taylor Mackenzie Dickens Hale, you are a queen. You represent the brightest light. You embody grace. You encapsulate resilience. You were able to finish what your sisters before you started. I am so proud of you my girl."