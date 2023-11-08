Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother' Host Julie Chen Moonves Teases A "Big Holiday Surprise" Ahead of the 'Big Brother 25' finale, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves teased a winter season as a "big holiday surprise." Read on for more details. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 8 2023, Published 10:39 a.m. ET Source: CBS

At long last, the Big Brother 25 finale is within reach! The latest season of the reality competition series is the longest installment to date, with the final three houseguests staying in the Big Brother house for 100 days straight. But finally, the end is near — and we're more than ready to crown the next winner.

Now, we all know a Big Brother finale means the show will take a few months off — or will it? As it turns out, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves has a "big holiday surprise" in store for the fans! Read on for all the known details, including what this highly anticipated announcement could mean for the show's future.

'Big Brother 25' will deliver a "big holiday surprise" on finale night.

At the end of the Nov. 5 episode, Julie addressed the fans and revealed, "Big Brother 25 might be coming to an end, but the BB Universe has a big holiday surprise in store. Find out what that means Thursday on finale night."

If you're like us, you're dying to know what this "big holiday surprise" will entail! For now, we can safely assume that a winter season is in the works. We've been hearing the rumors for weeks, and since there is still a long delay in WGA and SAG-AFTRA productions, CBS will likely rely on another Big Brother season to fill up the empty time slots.

Julie- BB25 might be coming to an end but the BB universe has a big holiday surprise in store. Find out what that means Thursday #BB25 pic.twitter.com/aVLFxzawfr — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) November 6, 2023

Since learning about the "big holiday surprise," superfans have speculated that a season full of Big Brother legends is imminent. Many former legendary houseguests have been teasing their long-awaited comebacks, including Season 10 winner Dan Gheesling and Season 24 winner Taylor Hale.

In response to a November 2023 article about Julie teasing a possible "Legends" season, Dan tweeted, "Is it time to go back one more time? Y or N?" Um, yes, please! We would love to see Dan back in the Big Brother house! Taylor also responded, simply writing, "Could be fun" alongside the eyes and person shrugging emojis.

Julie Chen Moonves has been teasing a "Legends" season for months.

In November 2023, Julie spoke with Entertainment Weekly and teased an upcoming winter season. She was adamant that it wouldn't consist of celebrities and hinted that it would instead be full of Big Brother legends.

"I don't think a celebrity run will happen," she told the outlet. "But maybe we will have a month's worth that is special in its own way. Maybe you bring back Legends, for those are the real Big Brother celebrities."

coming back to watch bb legends after saying I was never watching big brother again pic.twitter.com/M2mLUCiwtd — r (@keeshfests) November 6, 2023