The Votes Are In and a Winner Was Officially Crowned for Season 25 of 'Big Brother'

Even though most Big Brother fans look forward to the final so they can see who, out of the 16 or so houseguests from the season, takes home the prize, it's always a little bittersweet. And, going into the finale for Big Brother 25, the sentiment was the same. Still, at the end of the episode, the jury voted and we now have an official winner from the season.

The final three from Big Brother 25 are Jag, Bowie Jane, and Matt. And, while we saw different variations of a final two among these three players, in the end, Jag took Matt to the final two with him. And after Bowie Jane headed to the jury house for her short-lived stay, she and the other jury members voted on who won between Jag and Matt.

Who won 'Big Brother 25'?

Both Jag and Matt played solid games this season. And you have to wonder how things might have turned out, had Matt not saved Jag early in the season with the chance to return to the game after being voted out. But Jag may go down as one of the strongest players in the show's history, especially since he broke the record for Veto wins with seven under his belt.

With five votes, Jag won Big Brother 25. During the question and answer portion of the finale, most of Matt's answers included admissions of lying and telling people "what [they] wanted to hear." While the honesty wasn't a bad idea exactly, it showed them who he was. And, while Jag wasn't super forthcoming with all of his moves and motives, his game play was clearly more admirable for the jury members.

I would like to remind everyone that $750,000 is on the line… #BB25 pic.twitter.com/gHPJYZi8C6 — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) November 10, 2023

The 'Big Brother' finale also features the winner of the America's Favorite Houseguest prize.

There is no third place prize on Big Brother. But the next best thing is the prize for America's Favorite Houseguest, which is $50,000. It's not bad for someone who doesn't make it to the final two (the Big Brother runner-up gets $75,000). And the kicker is that anyone from the season can win this prize, whether they were voted out first or last.