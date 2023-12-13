Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Surprise! Reality TV Fans Insist 'Reindeer Games' Outshines 'Big Brother' 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' is here, and fans are absolutely hooked and gleefully confessing their love for the holiday-themed spinoff series. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 13 2023, Published 12:54 p.m. ET Source: CBS

The Gist: Big Brother Reindeer Games is a holiday-themed spinoff of Big Brother.

The reality TV special sees nine Big Brother legends competing for a $100,000 grand prize.

Big Brother fans were initially skeptical, but now many agree that Reindeer Games outshines the original.

During the Season 25 finale of Big Brother, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves announced a holiday-themed spinoff titled Big Brother Reindeer Games. However, instead of festive joy, superfans unleashed a whirlwind of holiday fury, giving this unexpected festive series the frostiest reception in Big Brother history.

But hold onto your tinsel because it seems Big Brother Reindeer Games is dashing its way straight into the warm and cozy hearts of fans. In a plot twist more surprising than Santa delivering presents in July, many believe it's better than your typical Big Brother season. On that note, keep scrolling as we unwrap what the fans are buzzing about!

Viewers think 'Reindeer Games' is better than a regular 'Big Brother' season!

Against the odds of early skepticism, Big Brother Reindeer Games has triumphed in winning over the hearts of Big Brother superfans! The festive spinoff has become a sensational hit, sparking a social media frenzy as fans joyfully gush over its fair challenges and fast-paced atmosphere.

"I want to emphasize again that I LOVE BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES; it's already better than Season 25," one fan posted on X. "Equitable comps?! Amazing strategy?! Genuinely funny DR Sessions? This is what we deserve in regular BB, and I hope the producers see it."

A second viewer said, "It's really funny how the Big Brother fanbase (me included) ranged from cautiously optimistic to virulently against Reindeer Games, and it took two days for everyone to fall in love with it and compare the comps more positively to the main show."

"OK, Big Brother Reindeer Games needs to be a yearly thing," a third X user tweeted. "That first episode was fire. I'm invested. I don't care who wins, I just love the competition aspect and how festive it is!"

Another fan shared, "I'm actually enjoying Big Brother Reindeer Games so far! This is way more social than I thought it would be, and I love that they get to put disadvantages on other players!" "This is my petition to have Reindeer Games replace the main series in the summer because this is SOOO much better than I expected!!" someone else boldly stated. "Better comps, better DRs, love the whole vibe!"

Following the premiere, many fans unleashed a blizzard of excitement on Reddit, sharing their sleigh-ride of emotions and, spoiler alert — the vibes were overwhelmingly merry and bright! "Alright, I'm a hugeeee fan of this show!!!" one fan commented, later gushing that Reindeer Games seamlessly blends the competitive intensity of Big Brother with a dash of The Challenge's thrill factor.

A second Redditor enthusiastically chimed in, "They ate with Reindeer Games. Watching Brit's DRs really was such a trip, she really is one of the best DR people in BB History. Danielle ate, [and] Taylor ate. Nicole's Vengeance Girl era is also a very welcome surprise. Nothing says holidays like BACKSTABBING."

"Wow, I'm pleasantly surprised by this," another viewer exclaimed. "I wasn't expecting to like it very much, but there's actually some strategy and social play to this. I already like this more than BB25, lol."

A fourth Reddit user cheered, "That was legitimately better produced and more entertaining than any episode of Big Brother US I've seen, like, ever. ... Actually impressed, it felt like a real TV show."

"This sleighs so hard (sorry!). I was excited [about] it bc I actually like the cast (yes, there are boring ppl, obnoxious ppl, and crybabies, but if you just don't take them seriously, they're actually very entertaining)," wrote another superfan. "I love how unserious everything is ... I was laughing at everyone the entire time. Also, I hate Hallmark movies, but I love Christmas, and this show is such an amazing thing to watch to get into the holiday spirit. I'm obsessed!"