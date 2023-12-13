Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother The 'Reindeer Games' Players Didn't Live in the Iconic 'Big Brother' House Unlike a regular 'Big Brother' season, the 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' players don't live in the famous house. Instead, they sleep in a nearby hotel. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 13 2023, Published 10:36 a.m. ET Source: CBS

The Gist: Big Brother Reindeer Games is a holiday-themed spinoff of Big Brother.

The reality TV special sees nine Big Brother legends competing for a $100,000 grand prize.

Reindeer Games players don't live in the famous Big Brother house.

Article continues below advertisement

Get ready to jingle all the way as the festive frenzy takes center stage this holiday season! Feast your eyes on the spectacular extravaganza of Big Brother Reindeer Games; this joyous spinoff guarantees a sleigh-load of holiday-themed challenges and seasonal thrills that'll have you dashing through the snow with excitement.

As superfans closely watch several Big Brother legends battle it out in this merry competition, a lingering question emerges: Where do the Big Brother Reindeer Games players sleep? Read on for the answer!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

Where do the players sleep on 'Big Brother Reindeer Games'?

Unlike the typical Big Brother season, the cast of Big Brother Reindeer Games doesn't reside in the iconic house. Yes, the famous Big Brother house is fully adorned with Christmas decor from top to bottom — but bedrooms are notably absent. Instead, there are diverse lounge areas for contestants to unwind between competitive events.

Article continues below advertisement

It's important to note that Reindeer Games is pre-recorded, and there are no live feeds. This means the legendary cast wasn't required to be inside the Big Brother house around the clock. Instead, all nine "houseguests" were sequestered in a nearby hotel throughout the filming process.

'Big Brother' fans are thoroughly enjoying 'Reindeer Games.'

Despite initial criticism, Big Brother Reindeer Games has managed to captivate and entertain the Big Brother fandom, garnering widespread approval. In fact, many viewers have taken to social media to express their love for the holiday-themed spinoff!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

"I want to emphasize again that I LOVE BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES; it's already better than Season 25," one fan shared on X. "Equitable comps?! Amazing strategy?! Genuinely funny DR Sessions? This is what we deserve in regular BB, and I hope the producers see it."

Article continues below advertisement

A second fan tweeted, "It's really funny how the Big Brother fanbase (me included) ranged from cautiously optimistic to virulently against Reindeer Games, and it took two days for everyone to fall in love with it and compare the comps more positively to the main show."