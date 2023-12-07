Home > Television > Reality TV > The Amazing Race The Remarkable Journey of Father-Son Duo Rob and Corey McArthur on 'The Amazing Race' Father and son team Rob and Corey McArthur tore it up on 'The Amazing race.' Now, the World Federation for the Deaf is honoring their efforts on the show. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 7 2023, Published 11:49 a.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM/@RobandCorey

The Amazing Race stands out as a true test of endurance, wit, and teamwork. Season after season, the show introduces audiences to dynamic duos with diverse backgrounds. Among the captivating pairs in the 35th season, the father-son team of Rob and Corey McArthur shines with a heartwarming story of connection, determination, and overcoming obstacles. Read more for a glimpse into their personal lives.

Who are the father-son duo Rob and Corey?

Rob McArthur is a 48-year-old teacher from Riverside, Calif. He came to The Amazing Race with his 25-year-old son Corey, a Senior Manager of Client Strategy and Analytics residing in New York City. Their dynamic brings a blend of experience and youthful vigor to the challenges presented by The Amazing Race. Rob's role as a teacher's aide at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside, coupled with Corey's professional pursuits and passion for sports is a perfect combination for the race!

Despite the limited information available about Rob's early life, that Corey has always had a passion for sports — particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He also loves traveling, which was perfect since the pair got to visit India and Slovenia during the show!

Rob is the second deaf contestant in the history of the show.

Rob McArthur's presence on The Amazing Race Season 35 marks a significant milestone as he becomes only the second deaf contestant in the show's history. Following in the footsteps of Luke Adams, who participated in the 14th season, Rob's journey is not only a personal triumph but also a powerful representation of the deaf community on a global stage. Despite facing the challenges, he brought many valuable assets in the high-stakes competition.

In an effort to ensure fair competition, the show's co-creators and executive producers, Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, made accommodations for Rob and Corey. An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter accompanied the duo to all necessary locations, emphasizing the show's commitment to inclusivity and celebrating diverse strengths.

Are Rob and Corey dating anyone?

Rob is happily married to April McArthur. Oh, she is the superintendent at the California School for the Deaf where he works! As far as we know, Corey is single. His focus appears to be on his career and his experience on The Amazing Race. The show represents a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for Corey, and he approaches it with determination and zest!

Rob's participation as the second deaf contestant in the show's history serves as a beacon of inspiration, proving that resilience, communication, and a strong bond can overcome any challenge. Their unique father-son synergy, rooted in 25 years of understanding and communication, made them formidable contenders in the race.