Kit Hoover Pays Tribute to Son's Late Friend Braun: "We Miss You So Much It Hurts" In May 2025, 'Access Hollywood' host Kit Hoover shared that her youngest son's friend, Braun Levi, passed away.

Television host and sports commentator Kit Hoover is facing a difficult year in 2025. For starters, in late March, the Access Hollywood anchor filed for divorce from her husband, Crowley Sullivan, after 25 years of marriage.

Just weeks later, on May 6, Kit shared heartbreaking news: Braun Levi, a close friend of her youngest son, Robert Crowley Sullivan III, had passed away. What happened? Here's everything we know so far.

What happened to Braun Levi, a friend of Kit Hoover's son?

In early May 2025, 18-year-old tennis superstar Braun Levi tragically died in an accident in Manhattan Beach, Calif. He was only 18 years old.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Braun Levi was a senior at Loyola High School in Los Angeles and was just a month away from graduation at the time of his sudden death. Earlier this year, Braun and his family had moved to Manhattan Beach after the destructive wildfires that swept through Los Angeles wrecked their home.

A rising star in the world of tennis, Braun was ranked among the top players in the United States. He had been set to attend the University of Virginia in the fall. Just days before his death, Braun won the Mission League doubles championship.

On Tuesday, May 6, Kit Hoover took to social media to share an emotional tribute to the teen. Alongside a slideshow of photos set to The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun," the TV host wrote, "Oh Braun…We are heartbroken 💔💔💔. You have left a void so vast and deep. 19 years was simply not enough time for you here, our beautiful boy."

"You will forever be Crowl's best man. You made everything brighter, bigger, [and] better. You were such a force of goodness, light, and pure FUN," Kit continued. "You never met a stranger, and anyone lucky enough to come into your orbit was immediately smitten by you. You are the light of the world. YOU ARE THE SUN. Fly high, Brauny. You will never be forgotten. Your light will live inside of us forever. We miss you so much it hurts. WE LOVE YOU FOREVER!!!!!!!"

What was Braun Levi's cause of death?

According to the Los Angeles Times, Braun Levi tragically passed away after a collision with an alleged drunk driver in the early hours of Sunday, May 4. The Manhattan Beach Police Department detailed the incident in an Instagram post, revealing that officers received a call at 12:46 a.m. PST (3:46 a.m. EST) reporting a traffic accident involving an individual in the 100 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim lying in the street.

"Upon arrival, officers located a victim lying in the street next to a vehicle," the statement read. "The Manhattan Beach Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local trauma hospital." Despite the best efforts of medical workers, Braun died of his injuries.