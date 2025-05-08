Why Is Pat Sajak Still on ‘Wheel of Fortune?’ Fans Are Confused After He Appears Post-Retirement In 1981, Pat was tapped by ‘Wheel of Fortune’ creator Merv Griffin to take over hosting duties of the game show from Chuck Woolery. By Danielle Jennings Published May 8 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For over 40 years, Pat Sajak was a staple in American homes as the beloved host of the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune. However, upon announcing his 2024 retirement, many fans were wondering how they would handle no longer seeing him every day — but luckily for them, he’s still hosting the show … sort of.

In 1981, Pat was tapped by Wheel of Fortune creator Merv Griffin to take over hosting duties of the game show from Chuck Woolery, who went on to be the host of the successful dating show, The Love Connection.

Why is Pat Sajak still on ‘Wheel of Fortune'?

Although he officially said goodbye to the game show in 2024, in April 2025, it was confirmed that Pat would serve as the host of Season 5 of the show’s spinoff, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, according to PEOPLE.

Fans shouldn’t get too excited about Pat’s return in front of the camera, as it’s been said that this season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be his very last game show hosting job, per TV Insider.

Why did Pat retire?

After more than 40 years, he felt it was time for his next chapter. In a June 2024 farewell to viewers, he explained his exit and thanked them for supporting him and the show throughout the years. “The time has come to say goodbye,” he began during the broadcast.

“I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game,” Pat said.

“But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations,” he continued. “What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Who took over hosting duties on ‘Wheel of Fortune'?

In June 2023, Ryan Seacrest confirmed the swirling rumors that he would take over as host of Wheel of Fortune following Pat’s retirement. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” he wrote on social media, per Variety. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”