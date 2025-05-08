3 Doors Down Singer Brad Arnold Has Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer The singer has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. By Joseph Allen Published May 8 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@3doorsdown

Few rock acts have been more present over the last 20 years than 3 Doors Down. Although the genre is not at the center of the culture the way it once was, 3 Doors Down have managed to remain consistently popular.

Following recent revelations about the group's singer, Brad Arnold, many want to know more about his overall health and what it might mean for the band's future. Here's what we know.



What is Brad Arnold's current health status?

In a video posted to his Instagram account on May 7, Brad announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a kind of cancer that starts in the kidneys. He also said that the disease had metastasized to his lungs. “That’s not real good,” he said, but said that in spite of a rough diagnosis, he was not scared. “Sincerely am not scared of it at all," he said.

Because of his diagnosis, though, Brad did say that the band would be canceling their upcoming tour. They were set to start their tour in Daytona Beach on May 15, but all tour dates have now been removed from their website. Brad asked fans to pray for him as he embarks on the road to recovery. This news is obviously a huge bummer for fans of the band, but many of them are rallying to Brad's side even though they won't get to see them play this summer.

Fans and fellow musicians are already offering their support to Brad.

Following his announcement, Brad received an avalanche of support from fans and other music acts. "If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it's YOU brother. You and your family are in my prayers daily🙏🏼 We can do ALL things through CHRIST. I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing! I love you bro," Scott Stapp, the lead singer of Creed wrote in a comment.

"We are with you @brad3doorsdown. If you need absolutely anything, we are here for you Brother … We love you," the band Shinedown wrote in a separate comment. It's clear that Brad has support coming from every direction, and he'll likely need it as he heads toward treatment and hopefully recovery.

There's been no word about what the future of 3 Doors Down looks like in light of this news, and that's probably in large part because the band doesn't know themselves. Stage 4 cancer is always a serious diagnosis, and even if Brad manages to recover, it could be a long time before he's ready to record or perform in public again.