Where Is Billy Bush Now? The Former 'Access Hollywood' Star's Fall From Grace "I'm paralyzed. I can't get off my couch. I can't stop crying." Billy struggled after getting fired from 'Access Hollywood,' but has moved on. By Melissa Willets Apr. 16 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Remember when, once upon a time, Billy Bush was a staple on the entertainment show Access Hollywood? He was the guy next door, with a squeaky clean, all-American vibe we'd come to know and love.

Then, Billy's reputation took a nosedive when old audio of the host yucking it up with presidential candidate Donald Trump over the so-not-funny topic of sexual harassment went viral. Since his career fell apart, what has Billy been up to? Here's what we know.

So, where is Billy Bush now?

Before we share an update about Billy's life post-scandal, it's worth revisiting how his life fell spectacularly apart after the tape was leaked. The host was fired, and his marriage ended. As Billy told Men's Health in 2020, "I’ve many times not been my best self.”

However, Billy claimed in the interview about the cringeworthy incident, "I’ve moved on completely.” Not that he didn't endure some dark days. After a failed stint on Today, Billy admitted that he called his brother and said, “I’m paralyzed. I can’t get off my couch. I can’t stop crying. I can’t stop thinking terrible thoughts of what I want to do to myself if I didn’t have children. Help.”

But things got better after Billy got help, and he soon took on a role at Extra. Today, some would say that despite his protestations, Billy hasn't learned a thing. In January 2023, he fell victim to a hot mic leak yet again. This time, the tape revealed a sexual joke about Kendall Jenner's Jessie from Toy Story Halloween costume.

“Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies," Billy grossly said, per Deadline. Interestingly, Extra defended the host in a statement, saying, "As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter. In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.”

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six, “There was no malicious intent on Bush’s part as he was working through material in the show’s normal creative process."

Billy Bush still works at 'Extra.'

Despite the Kendall Jenner scandal having the potential to derail his career for a second time in eerily similar fashion, it seems that he managed to dodge a bullet that time, and the divisive TV personality still works for Extra.

Billy is a dad to three kids with his ex-wife Sydney — Josie, Mary, and Lillie. In 2018, he opened up about Josie's struggle with addiction, and her decision to get sober.