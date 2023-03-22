Home > News > Human Interest Source: Getty Images Melania Trump Has Been by Donald Trump's Side for Over Two Decades By Chris Barilla Mar. 22 2023, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Over the last eight years, you'd be hard-pressed to have not learned a wealth of knowledge about Donald Trump that you probably didn't know (or didn't want to know) to begin with. The former president is still one of the biggest names in the current political sphere, and he has plans to make another bid at the White House in 2024.

With all of that being said, will Trump be bringing his First Lady back with him to the White House if he wins? Is he still married to Melania Trump? Keep reading to find out.

Is Donald Trump still married?

As of the time of writing, Trump is still married to his wife, Melania, whom he tied the knot with in 2005. Melania served as the First Lady of the United States during Trump's presidency from 2016 to 2020, and if he wins re-election in 2024, she will retake that title for another four years.

Trump and Melania's love story began when she met the businessman at a party in September 1998, per Wikipedia. The two began dating shortly after while Trump was still in the process of divorcing his last wife, Marla Maples, and Melania worked as a professional model. In 2000, when Trump campaigned for president as a part of the Reform Party, Melania was by his side.

In 2004, Trump and Melania took the next step when they became engaged. By Jan. 22, 2005, they were officially married in Florida. It only took about a year for the two to welcome their first and only child together, a son named Barron, who was born on March 20, 2006. Melania remained a fervent supporter of Trump throughout his bid for election in 2015, presidency from 2016 to 2020, and still today as he attempts to retake the White House in 2024.

Was Donald Trump married before he met Melania?

Although this marriage is Melania's first, it is far from that for Trump. The former president was first married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1990. That relationship gave way to Trump's three adult children: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. Ivana passed away in 2022 and is buried on Trump's golf course in Bedminster, NJ.