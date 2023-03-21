Home > News > Politics Source: Getty Images Rumors Are Swirling About Donald Trump — Is He in Jail? By Joseph Allen Mar. 21 2023, Published 9:39 a.m. ET

On March 18, 2023, Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he believed he would be arrested on Tuesday, March 21.

The news of the former president's impending arrest shocked many online and has left many wondering whether Donald Trump is actually going to wind up in jail. Now that March 21 has arrived, is Donald Trump in jail? Here's what we know.

Is Donald Trump in jail?

Although Trump himself suggested that he would be arrested on March 21, so far, no arrest has been made. Currently, as of this writing, Trump isn't incarcerated. In the post announcing that he would be arrested, Trump also called for protests and local authorities prepared accordingly. So far, though, no major protests appear forthcoming, in part because it isn't clear whether Trump will be arrested and when that arrest may occur.

Although Trump isn't in jail yet, all indications suggest that a grand jury in New York is very close to indicting him in relation to a hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump would likely be indicted for falsifying records as well as potentially for making a contribution to his own campaign that violates federal election laws.

The New York indictment is just one of several pending legal actions against Trump.

Although it seems like Trump may be indicted first in New York in relation to the Stormy Daniels payment, this isn't the only place where Trump is under investigation. In Georgia, Trump is facing indictment in relation to his interference with the 2020 election. Trump could be charged with conspiracy and racketeering for his attempt to illegally secure the votes that he would have needed to win the state.

Trump is also under investigation at the federal level in relation to the attack on the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, and for his refusal to turn classified documents over to the National Archives. Ultimately, though, it seems unlikely that any of these potential charges will land the former president in jail for an extended period.

If Trump is charged in relation to the New York grand jury, authorities have indicated that they would follow standard procedures in relation to the case. That means that Trump would have to travel to New York from his residence in Florida for a booking, which would include a fingerprinting and a mug shot.

Although that may be standard procedure, indicting a former president would be an unprecedented move, and one that would likely call for some additional privacy and security precautions. Trump isn't only a former president, he has already announced his intention to run again in 2024, which only adds to the complications around his potential arrest.