Stormy Daniels Is the Host of Your New Favorite Gay Reality Dating Show By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 13 2023, Published 11:06 p.m. ET

It genuinely feels like we now live in a world where the name Donald Trump will be dropped upon us as if we are a wicked witch in Oz. Although not reelecting Trump certainly lessened the amount of times he appears in the daily news cycle, his many questionable deeds are what keep him front and center.

Trump can't escape his past, which includes the numerous alleged hush money payments he made during the 2016 election. One such payment is particularly polarizing because its recipient refused to keep quiet. In October 2016, Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen arranged for a payment of $130,000 to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels in order to keep her quiet about a 2006 affair. It has been a wild legal ride ever since. So, where is Stormy Daniels now? Rocking the boat of course.

Source: Getty Images Stormy Daniels attends a fan meet and greet at Chi Chi LaRue's on May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, California

What is Stormy Daniels up to now? Hosting the best reality show ever.

Stormy is the kind of person who always has something going on. She's a bit of a Renaissance gal, which is why we love her so much. Her most recent adventure is truly the stuff of legends. She is currently hosting the gay reality dating show For the Love of DILFs, which is the only show we'll be watching from now on.

The series premiered Jan. 23, 2023, on OUTtv which you can find on Apple TV or Roku, and follows Stormy as she helps find love for self-described "Himbos" and "Daddies." And if meeting the person of your dreams isn't enough, the winners also have the opportunity to take home a cash prize of $10,000.

A trailer for the show defines Himbos as "sexy, fun, and ready to have a good time," while Daddies are "confident, mature, ready to show you the ropes." Now, are those literal ropes because we hope so! In a statement about the new social experiment, Stormy said, "I host the show, but I also lived in the mansion with the singles to help guide them through this experience, so I can tell you firsthand that these are real love stories," via the New York Post.

She also said, "I’m not a crier, but they even made me shed a few tears on set because I got so invested. Every day was an adventure with the ‘Daddies’ and ‘Himbos.’" This project is more than a job, it's also personal for Stormy. "As a queer woman myself, it was amazing to get to work on a project created to uplift the LGBTQA+ community. It’s not just the stereotypical stuff you’re expecting," she shared. "This show has so much heart, and I’m genuinely proud of what we made."

As previously stated, Stormy has a lot going on.

Over on Stormy's Instagram, things are really popping. When she isn't able to take part in one of her greatest passions, horseback riding, she is still doing some directing. On March 12, she posted about being on set directing Lawless for Adam & Eve Pictures.

