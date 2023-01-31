Home > Television > Reality TV Source: YouTube Click That Follow Button! Here Are the 'For the Love of DILFs' Cast's Instagrams By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 31 2023, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Calling all dating show fans! OUTtv is putting its hat into the ring of reality TV shows with the series For the Love of DILFs! The series, which is hosted by Stormy Daniels, is said to bring together two groups of gay men: the "Himbos" and the "Daddies." The Himbos are muscular, chaotic and ready to party, where as the Daddies are distinguished, nurturing, insightful, and set in their ways. Both groups are placed in a luxurious mansion where they attempt to find their special someone.

Luckily, a chance at true love is not the only prize. Everyone in the house will vote for the couple they believe is “most likely to succeed.” The winning couple will receive $10,000 cash as an investment toward their newfound relationship. That said, with money and love on the line, drama is already bubbling at the surface.

1. Alex (IG: its_alex_tikas) Team: Daddies

First up, we have Alex! Per Alex's bio, he is a content creator, producer, and director of adult gay content. Additionally, he also works as an OnlyFans model. The Fort Lauderdale native is passionate about his work and helping other content creators create their best content possible. Follow Alex here.

2. Tony (IG: Randeltoney) Team: Daddies

Next up, we have Tony. The Long Island, New York native spends his days as a banker and his nights promoting parties in the city. Some of his leisure time is spent posing as a PlayOutNYC underwear model. Follow Tony here.

3. Bobby (IG: bobby__knight) Team: Daddies

Bobby is another nightlife aficionado that has been thrown into the mix. Bobby is known for hosting and bartending. Not to mention, he's also well-known for being a sex worker. Follow Bobby here.

4. Gordon (IG: gordonosborne.official) Team: Daddies

Hello, Gordon! The self-proclaimed fitness geek and entrepreneur juggles a lot on his plate — from traveling, media production, creating his own underwear line, and much more. So, it's safe to say he needs a partner that's not afraid to embrace their creative side. Follow Gordon here.

5. Jeffrey (IG: jeffrey_marc) Team: Daddies

Jeffrey is another New York native on the quest for love and some coins! Jeffrey, who identifies as abrosexual, works as an actor, singer, dancer, director and choreography. He also has experience on and off Broadway. Will he meet his match? Only time will tell. Follow Jeffrey here.

6. Mateo (IG: MATEOESCOBAR.1) Team: Himbos

Starting off the Himbos is Mateo. The 23-year-old was born in Mexico but currently resides in Fort Lauderdale. Mateo is the true epitome of beauty and brains, having graduated from Ave Marie University with a degree in managerial economics and strategic analysis. Hopefully he can be strategic with finding his perfect match. Follow Mateo here.

7. Nathan (IG: nathanfergusonofficial) Team: Himbos

It's time to get acquainted with Nathan. The San Diego native not only works as a songwriter and producer, but he also has some moves. Nathan happened to compete against The Abby Miller Dance Company as a trained dancer in his hey day. We can expect for Nathan to dance his way into the heart of his special someone. Follow Nathan here.

8. Phoenix (IG: phoenix_risingalways) Team: Himbos

Next up, we have Phoenix. The party boy knows how to have a good time and knows exactly what he's looking for in a relationship. As a working actor and model, including as part-time drag diva Anita Diemund, finding a partner that can support his endeavors is key. Follow Phoenix here.

9. Tokeyo (IG: tokesbadd) Team: Himbos

Tokeyo is a force to be reckoned with. The hip-hop artist is a permanent fixture in queer music videos, a host and emcee. Tokeyo has performed at sold out international shows and has found success with his EP "Cream." So, we can assume he's looking for a man that's not intimidated by his success. Follow Tokeyo here.

10. Tony Cannoli (IG: Tony.cannoli.) Team: Himbos