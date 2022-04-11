Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez was first discovered by a talent agent at only 10 years old. Years later, he cemented himself in teen television history with his role as high school jock A.C. Slater in the '90s series Saved by the Bell,

After graduating from the popular show, Mario has gone on to develop an extensive resume of film and television credits. But over the course of his decades-long career, the actor has been most dedicated to his role as a husband and father.