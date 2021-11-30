There's a 10-Year Age Gap Between the Oldest and Youngest Bayside Actors in 'Saved by the Bell'

Now that the Saved by the Bell reboot is back, we’re watching with eyes and hearts wide open. While Season 2 heavily features the original Saved by the Bell cast, which we definitely do not mind, we also get to see more of the new cast playing the current Bayside students.

From Zack Morris’s son, Mac Morris, another charming prankster like his father, to Daisy, the series’ lead, the reboot teens are almost as lovable as their predecessors.