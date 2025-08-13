Fat Joe Reveals the Story of What Happened to His Leg During 'Joe and Jada' Podcast "A lot of you bums, you out there talking about my legs." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 13 2025, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Joseph Antonio Cartagena — otherwise known as Fat Joe — has a new podcast with "By Your Side" rapper Jadakiss called Joe and Jada, and the "Flow Joe" artist shared the answer to a question his fans have wondered about for years.

Fans wondered what was wrong with Fat Joe's legs after noticing the way he walked following his 250-pound weight loss. According to People, Fat Joe lost the weight over a 10-year period by dieting and exercising, and he maintains his weight loss by using Ozempic. During the first episode of Joe and Jada, Fat Joe shared the story about how he injured his legs. It happened during a shoot-out when he was a teenager.

Here's what happened to Fat Joe's legs.

During the Joe and Jada podcast on July 8, 2025, Joe explained how he injured his legs as a teenager. The Brooklyn native said he was hanging out one summer when a car pulled up on him and his friends and started shooting as they sat on a bench in front of the projects. "I got funny legs," he said. "I don't want to really tell you the story because y'all gonna call me 'The Cap King'."

"The car pulled up in the summer," he continued. "They start shooting out the car at us. I jump over the gate. Twisted my s--t up. So, when I was a teenager, and I never, went to fix it. They were like, 'Yo, we got to put braces on. You know, I never went to fit. Fix my s--t. ... I was in the benches in front of the projects, and I landed wrong. They started shooting up the whole front of the building." Fat Joe went on to say he was scared to go to the doctor because he was still on welfare.

"Boom. I jump over the gate in the benches, and land wrong, f--k my s--t up, but I was scared to go to the doctor at that time," he continued. "I was still on welfare and all that f--kin' s--t. I was like, 'Yo, B, I'm not going to the doctor,' so my s--t's f--ked up. They make — Yo, listen guys, these are very rich legs. I just want you to know. And they work. These are rich legs. A lot of you bums, you out there talking about my legs."

