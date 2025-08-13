Bryce James Is Set to Head to Arizona for College, Where He'll Play Basketball Bryce is getting ready to start his freshman year. By Joseph Allen Updated Aug. 13 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_justbryce

Although we don't know whether either of them will be able to live up to the immense legacy of their father, both of Lebron James's sons have decided to follow him into basketball. Bronny James played a year at USC before being drafted by the Lakers in 2024, and playing several games alongside his father over the course of the year.

Lebron's younger son, Bryce James, has made the decision about which school he'll be playing for now that he's done with high school. Here's what we know about where he's going to college.

Where does Bryce James go to college?

Back in January of 2025, per ESPN, Bryce announced that he had committed to the University of Arizona and will be starting there in the fall of 2025. Bryce is a four-star prospect from Sierra Canyon High School and also had offers to play at Ohio State and Duquesne. He took an unofficial visit to Ohio State in 2023 and took an unofficial visit to Arizona more recently.

Bryce played in the Strive For Greatness grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit, and averaged 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 39 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range. He was also invited to the USA Basketball under-17 training camp. Bryce has had some success in high school, although he is nowhere near the level of prospect that his father was when he came out of high school and straight into the NBA.

Bryce's brother, Bronny, played just one year at USC before turning pro, which is not uncommon in the world of professional basketball. The most vaunted prospects tend to play shorter spans of time in college before going professional, in part because they want to earn as a professional for as long as possible. We don't yet know whether Bryce will stay at Arizona for multiple years or follow the path his brother did.

Bryce is getting started at Arizona in August.

Now that the school year is starting, Bryce is reporting for his first practices, and he also provided some insight into the advice his father gave him about how to succeed at a higher level of play. "Just working hard and coming in and doing what you do best," he explained. "Making sure if you're not having some good days, always have to stay positive. ... miss a shot, maybe get a turnover or something, don't hang your head down. Always keep your head up. Push through and stay positive."