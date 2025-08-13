Brandon Blackstock's Funeral Going Forward Amid Revelations About Kelly Clarkson's PA "Lake and Julie made him a 'Pa,' and 'he was born to be a 'Pa.'" By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 13 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When someone dies at a young age, it's always tragic. Especially when they leave behind so many loved ones. Brandon Blackstock, ex-husband of pop star Kelly Clarkson, was just 48 years old when he died from a three-year battle with skin cancer, leaving behind two children, a loving family, and a loving partner.

But as friends and family prepared for his funeral, a bombshell revelation unveiled an unexpected relationship that has eclipsed plans to lay him to rest in the news cycle. Here's what we know about what his family planned for his funeral, and the surprising woman Brandon was seeing when he died.



Here's what we know about Brandon Blackstock's funeral.

On Aug. 6, 2025, Kelly posted to social media that she would be postponing her tour to support her ex-husband and their children through a difficult time. Just hours later, news broke that Brandon had died after a three-year battle with what was later revealed to be melanoma.

His funeral is planned for Aug. 17, 2025, according to Butte Funeral Home, which is hosting his final services. The funeral home noted, "In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brandon Blackstock Memorial Fund at the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation."

Friends and loved ones are invited to attend the services, and his family left a heartbreaking and touching tribute to the 48-year-old as they prepared to say goodbye for the last time.

Brandon's obituary doesn't mention Kelly, but it does mention a partner who surprised many.

However, it was that obituary and loving tribute which revealed information that stirred speculation and discussion: Brandon was in a relationship with Kelly's former personal assistant, Brittney Marie Jones.

Source: MEGA Kelly and her ex-husband Brandon, along with their two kids, River and Remy, and his two kids from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth

On the page for Brandon's memorial fund in honor of the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation, a tribute read in part, "Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."

It was a jaw-dropping revelation for those who had followed Kelly and Brandon's divorce and their subsequent legal battles through the years. However, other things mentioned in Brandon's tribute are a good reminder that he wasn't just the ex-husband and former manager of a pop star; he was a human. Brandon left behind four children: Savannah and Seth from his first marriage, and River and Remy from his marriage to Kelly.

Additionally, he left behind two grandchildren: Lake and Julie. Along with LouCasey, who is "on the way," according to his memorial page. In his tribute, his family mentioned that Lake and Julie made him a "Pa," and "he was born to be a 'Pa.'" All in all, it was a sweet tribute to a man who loved his family and meant the world to both his friends and loved ones. Regardless of what may have gone down between him and his famed ex-wife, his loss is a tragedy to those who loved him.