Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Dies After 3-Year Cancer Battle The talent manager was 48 years old. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Aug. 7 2025, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Celebrities often like to keep their private lives under wraps to avoid criticism or prying from fans and the media. But when personal matters start to affect their professional lives, they’re sometimes forced to speak out. That was the case with Kelly Clarkson in early August 2025 when she announced on Instagram that she had to “postpone the remainder of her August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas” due to her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, being ill.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after her announcement, it was sadly reported that Brandon had passed away at the age of 48. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family tells PEOPLE in a statement. Kelly and Brandon were together for years, marrying in October 2013 and finalizing their divorce in 2022, and it was a messy one. During their relationship, they welcomed two children: River Rose Blackstock, born in 2014, and Remington “Remy” Alexander Blackstock, born in 2016. So, what happened?

Brandon Blackstock died after a three-year secret battle with cancer.

Source: Mega

Initially, it was unclear what health issues Kelly's ex-husband was facing but in the statement released following his death, more information was shared regarding his cause of death. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family," the statement read. "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

In her Aug. 6, 2025, Instagram announcement, the singer wrote, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.” She continued, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding.”

Article continues below advertisement

This also sheds light on why she was likely absent from The Kelly Clarkson Show back in March 2025. Today Show host Savannah Guthrie also revealed that Kelly wanted to be there for her kids while their father goes through what she called a “real health crisis" at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock founded a rodeo before his death.

Aside from being widely known as Kelly's ex-husband, Brandon was actually the founder of Valley View Rodeo, according to his Instagram bio. Valley View Rodeo is a venue based in Bozeman, Montana, that regularly hosts rodeo events. It was founded in 2023, just a year after he and Kelly finalized their divorce.

Source: MEGA