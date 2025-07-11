What’s Going on With Kelly Clarkson’s Health? Inside the Details Kelly’s self-titled daytime talk show premiered in September 2019 and has earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards throughout its duration. By Danielle Jennings Published July 11 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Talk show hosts taking extended breaks is not a new thing in the world of television, but it still doesn’t stop rumors and speculation regarding the cause of their absences. American Idol winner and talk show host Kelly Clarkson is the latest to find herself at the center of concern regarding her breaks from filing. So, what’s exactly going on, and does it have anything to do with her health? Let’s find out.

Kelly’s self-titled daytime talk show premiered in September 2019 and has earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards throughout its duration, including Outstanding Talk Show Host and Outstanding Talk show.

What’s going on with Kelly Clarkson’s health?

In March 2025, Kelly made headlines after being absent for 10 shows and having guest hosts fill in. The same thing happened the following month when Andy Cohen had to step in for her. According to Page Six, in both instances, her absence was cited as personal issues.

Fast forward to July, and Kelly canceled her Las Vegas residency mere moments before the first show was set to begin, citing vocal issues. Per the outlet, she also canceled her “Studio Sessions” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace less than two hours before she was to hit the stage.

Insiders told Page Six that the recent concert cancellations are due to increasing concern over Kelly’s vocal cords. “She cannot risk damaging her cords further — she’s on thin ice,” the source said.

An additional source spoke of the personal battles that the singer is going through. “Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated. … Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to. … It’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her,” the source said. As of now, Kelly has not publicly discussed any further health issues beyond the struggles with her voice.

What has Kelly said about the future of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show'?

According to PEOPLE, a source shared in July 2025 that Kelly is considering stepping down from her talk show when her current contract ends. "After her divorce, she wanted to focus on balance and not burnout," the source told the outlet. "She very much loves music, though, and would love to create new music.

"Daytime TV is still demanding. She's thinking that she might need a shift next year when her contract is up," the source added. “She still has time to figure out what's best for her career and family. She was never one to rush into things."

What has Kelly said about her divorce?

In addition, Kelly has also been very open about the extreme emotional toll her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock took on her. In a 2020 interview with Willie Geist, she shared that her life was a mess just months after filing for divorce.

