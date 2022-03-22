'American Song Contest' Co-Host Kelly Clarkson Will Likely See Her Net Worth Grow

As of writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Kelly has earned a net worth of $40 million. This figure is a combination of her yearly salary of $14 million along with her work as a singer, songwriter, talk show host, record producer, actor, author, and philanthropist.

Aside from her famous pipes, Kelly has dabbled into the publishing industry by releasing two children’s books, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and River Rose and the Magical Christmas. Now that Kelly has signed on to co-host the American Song Contest, we can expect her net worth to increase over time.