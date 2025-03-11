Where Is Kelly Clarkson? What’s Behind Her Absence From Her Talk Show? ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ was a quick hit with fans, as the first American Idol winner combined the traditional talk show format with her own musical performances. By Danielle Jennings Published March 11 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Talk show host Kelly Clarkson has her fans on high alert as she continues to be MIA from her popular, self-titled daytime show. While there has been a full slate of guest hosts to step into her shoes, questions swirl about when she will return.

Premiering in September 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show was a quick hit with fans, as the first American Idol winner combined the traditional talk show format with her own musical performances. Now in her absence, fans are missing her more than ever.

Where is Kelly Clarkson?

Kelly’s absence from her show began in late February 2025 and has continued through the present. There has been no official word on why she’s been missing from her show or when she is slated to return, causing fans to panic and rumors to swirl.

Some believe it could be something serious, such as Kelly having an illness or family issues, but there is no confirmation either way so far.

Is Kelly Clarkson sick? Who has filled in for Kelly so far?

Some suggest that Kelly is not sick and is perhaps spending a bit of family time with her children, River and Remington, according to Hello! When Kelly initially stepped away, a host of Hollywood stars were on hand for the show as hosts and guests. Roy Wood Jr., Simu Liu, Wanda Sykes, and Josh Groban are just a few celebs who have graced the show’s set while she is away.

For the week of March 10, The Kelly Clarkson Show has a full list of guest hosts and performers to keep audiences entertained. Brooke Shields, Smokey Robinson, Amanda Seyfried, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Joshua Jackson, and the recent winners of The Traitors are all set to appear, per a post from the show on X (formerly Twitter).

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has been an award-winning success.

Since its debut, the show has won a staggering 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment. Kelly has won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host three times, in 2020, 2021 and 2022. She also won Outstanding Talk Show Host in 2023.

Kelly was the first 'American Idol' contestant to have her own talk show, but not the last.

Back in 2019, Kelly was the first person from the world of American Idol to have her own daytime talk show — but in 2022 fellow contestant (and EGOT winner) Jennifer Hudson followed in her footsteps with her own successful foray into daytime TV, now in its third season.