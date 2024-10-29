Home > Television The 'Jennifer Hudson Show' Hallway Hype Walks Are Beloved by Both Fans and Stars "These actors and entertainers totally enjoy being [hyped] and I think it's adorable." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 29 2024, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@jenniferhudsonshow; mega

In today's social atmosphere, when something goes viral, it's usually for all the wrong reasons. Take Broadway star Sutton Foster's questionable impression of Dreamgirls's Effie, for example. However, folks are now obsessing over something positive for a change — the Jennifer Hudson Show hallway hype walks.

Before each guest arrives onto Jennifer Hudson's stage, they're treated to a hype walk by all of the show's cast and crew, boosting them up to put on their best guest performance. The whole thing is captured on social media, and as it seems, fans can't get enough. Let's take a look.

'Jennifer Hudson Show' hallway hype walks leave fans and guests smiling.

In a world of negativity, the positive vibe of the Jennifer Hudson Show hallway hype walks is a welcomed change. Here's how it works: As Jennifer's guests walk out of the greenroom and head to the soundstage, they have to walk down a long hallway. Now, picture tens of crew members lining the walls, clapping and hyping you up with a custom song that has your name in it as you head toward the door!

It's an adorable tradition that typically garners an even more adorable (and sometimes hilarious) reaction from stars. Agatha All Along's Kathryn Hahn, for example, totally embraced the excitement, handing out high-fives down the hallway and dancing along to her song. Lamorne Morris, on the other hand, seemed bashful yet charmed by all of the attention.

So far, it has been an adorable way to show off guest stars' personalities while also giving social media viewers somewhat of a glimpse behind the curtain of the show.

Jennifer's staff even surprised the talk show star with her own hype walk before one episode, making her emotional before she busted out her best moves. What's there not to love?

All over social media, fans have been expressing their fondness for the hallway walk series. "I’m gonna make my coworkers start doing this when I walk in the room. Love it," one TikTok user said. Another wrote, "Please never stop doing these, so obsessed."

On Reddit, users agree that the walks are absolutely adorable: "I love these hallway walks. JHud clearly provides the best atmosphere for her guests."

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are here tomorrow! 💛 pic.twitter.com/pClu0ml1M5 — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) October 29, 2024

On X (formerly Twitter) users have expressed similar sentiments. "I hope whoever thought of the idea of entrance songs for each guest got a bump on their pay," one person said in the comments of a hallway walk video.

On the show's official website, they gave some insight into how the hype walks, or "spirit tunnels," began. "JHud made her grand entrance in the show’s series premiere by walking between two lines of her pumped-up staff, high-fiving everyone along the way," the shared. "Then, Jennifer kicked off Season 2 by featuring the Spirit Tunnel at the top of the show!"