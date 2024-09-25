Home > Television > Sex and the City Jennifer Hudson Defends Her 'Sex and the City' Movie Scene: "It's the Love of Fashion" (EXCLUSIVE) "It’s amazing to sit back and watch the internet have their moments with it," Jennifer said of her meme-worthy scene. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 25 2024, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: New Line Cinema

There’s a reason why Jennifer Hudson is one of the few celebrities who has earned an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). The multitalented star proved early on that she has many skills and has explored them in the public eye. Jennifer’s American Idol loss in 2004 started her acting career, starting with her Oscar-winning role in Dreamgirls. After Dreamgirls, she entered the Sex and the City universe with a role and musical feature in the series' first film.

Article continues below advertisement

In Sex and the City — The Movie, Jennifer played Louise, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) whimsical and fashion-loving assistant from St. Louis. One scene between the two, where Carrie gives Louise a Louis Vuitton bag for Christmas, has been the subject of countless memes due to Louise’s enthusiastic response to what many fans have deemed an ugly accessory.

While discussing her partnership with Dawn, Jennifer spoke to Distractify about the scene’s impact on social media and if she’d step into Louise’s likely rented shoes again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Hudson agrees that the memes about her ‘Sex and the City’ movie character are hilarious.

Thanks to many skilled social media users, Louise and Carrie’s Christmas scene from the Sex and the City movie routinely shows up on social media. Jennifer confirmed to Distractify that she knows the memes and jokes about the bag exist and enjoys seeing them every time. “It’s amazing to sit back and watch the internet have their moments with it, which crack me up,” Jennifer said. “People are always like, ‘Louise is going crazy over that purse.’”

Article continues below advertisement

While laughing, the talk show host defended her character’s excitement over the luxury bag. “You know, it's the love of fashion,” she explained.

Source: New Line Cinema

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Hudson and her ‘Sex and the City’ co-star Sarah Jessica Parker reunited in 2024.

At the end of Sex and the City—The Movie (SPOILER), Jennifer’s character moves back to St. Louis to marry her longtime love. This was likely why Louise isn’t in the SATC reboot And Just Like That, streaming on Max. Jennifer, who has several other jobs besides her Dawn partnership, is also admittedly too booked to be on the show full-time but said she would be open to playing Louise in another movie. “Hopefully, there will be another Sex and the City part, whatever,” she said.

Although Jennifer has no concrete plans to return to SATC, fans of the show and its movies were over the moon when she posted a photo on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) of her and Sarah Jessica posing in front of the Eiffel Tower after running into each other at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

Article continues below advertisement

The reunion quickly went viral, sparking more discussion about Louise's bag in Jennifer’s comments. Although she didn't mention whether she and SJP talked about Louise and Carrie's reunion near the Eiffel Tower, she said seeing her former on-screen boss in their characters’ dream city was a quintessential real-life moment.