Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Jennifer Hudson Is "Open" to Being an 'American Idol' Judge in the Future (EXCLUSIVE) "Girl, I am busy enough," the EGOT winner replied to the thought 'American Idol' anytime soon. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 17 2024, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer, actor, TV host, Jennifer Hudson has constantly evolved as an artist. And she manages to do so while being down-to-earth and gracious personality. Her powerful and captivating voice shines in her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which launched its Season 3 premiere on Monday, Sept. 16. her acting chops and Grammy-winning singing talent were introduced to the world in 2004 through her time on American Idol.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer was a contestant on American Idol in Season 3, which many longtime fans still consider one of the show's best seasons. The show catapulted her to success, as she remains one of the competition's most famous alums and its only EGOT winner. Jennifer always credits the singing reality competition for presenting her gift to the masses. However, she exclusively told Distractify that returning to the show as a judge isn't in the cards—at least not for now.

Source: Dawn

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Hudson said she's "busy enough" with her ongoing projects to host 'American Idol,' and we can't blame her.

In an interview with Distractify to promote her partnership with Dawn, Jennifer said she has a lot on her pristine plate. She confirmed American Idol isn't one of them at the moment, but anything's possible. "I guess I would be open to that," she admitted. "But girl, I am busy enough."

Jennifer competed on American Idol in Season 3, along with Fantasia, who won the competition that year. Fans of the show likely remember exactly where they were when she and Fantasia were up for elimination along with fellow contestant LaToya London.

Article continues below advertisement

The episode ended with Jennifer going home in sixth place, causing chaos on message boards worldwide. Soon after her exit, Jennifer booked her first acting role as Effie White in Dreamgirls and won an Oscar for the role, and her career hasn't stopped soaring since. While Jennifer doesn't want to revisit American Idol at the moment, she shared with us that she's excited to see Carrie Underwood, a fellow American Idol family member, join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as a judge for the show's 23rd season.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it's amazing that they will have her on there," she said of Carrie's new gig. "I think it's a great fit for her."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Hudson is prioritizing her future projects while taking time for "therapeutic" activities.

Although American Idol fans won't see Jennifer on the long-running reality show, there will be plenty of chances to see her on-screen and beyond. In addition to her talk show's return with star-studded guests like Angela Bassett, Marlon Wayans, and Sofia Vergara, the multitalented star has her first Christmas album, "The Gift of Love," dropping in October and recently inked a deal with Interscope Records.

Source: Dawn