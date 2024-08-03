Home > Entertainment > Music Carrie Underwood’s Life as a Mom: How Her Sons Isaiah and Jacob Keep Her Grounded Carrie Underwood may be a country music superstar, but her favorite role is being a mom to her two adorable kids. By D.M. Published Aug. 3 2024, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Country star Carrie Underwood is arguably one of the most famous American Idol alums. On August 2, it was announced that Carrie would be stepping back into the Idol universe, this time as a judge. When asked about her upcoming stint on the singing competition series, Carrie explained that her toughness – which her kids are accustomed to – makes it impossible for her to lie.

"I do have a big problem … I can’t lie,” she told GMA’s Lara Spencer and Sam Champion. "I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully constructive and encouraging.” The “Before He Cheats” singer added with a smile, “Just ask my kids.” Now, fans of the Grammy winner are not only excited about her return but also intrigued by how she balances her music career with motherhood. Carrie, who is a proud mother to her two sons, has often shared glimpses of her family life online.

Carrie Underwood’s heart belongs to her family, especially her two kids.

Carrie Underwood places her role as a mother at the forefront of her life, even as her career reaches incredible heights. In addition to signing on to become an American Idol judge, Carrie has extended her Las Vegas residency, Fox 5 reports. Carrie and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, have two sons: 9-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher and 5-year-old Jacob Bryan Fisher. Carrie often talks about how motherhood has transformed her perspective on life and her career.

“I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him [Isaiah], it [was] like, 'How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,” Carrie told People. “But you just make room, and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise.”

Additionally, the singer frequently shares adorable moments with her children on social media. Carrie has more than 13 million followers on Instagram, where she showcases her family life. She features everything from group photos to fun family adventures in her posts.

Carrie Underwood shares two children with her husband, Mike Fisher.

Carrie Underwood shares her two children with her husband, Mike Fisher. The singer met the former NHL star in 2008, during a meet-and-greet at one of Carrie’s concerts. After their first encounter, the two hit it off and they have been together ever since. Carrie and Mike got engaged a year after meeting, officially tying the knot in 2010, according to Cosmopolitan.

The couple welcomed their first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, in February 2015 and their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, in January 2019. In 2020, Mike and Carrie started a web series called, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, where they spoke candidly about their public lives and their children.