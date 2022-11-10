Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now
There are few stars who have had the overwhelming impact on popular country music as a whole as Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged onto the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit.
During Carrie's performance at the 2022 Country Music Awards in Nashville, some fans took notice of something being slightly off regarding her appearance. With that being said, what is going on with Carrie Underwood's lips? Here's what we know about the situation so far.
Fans noticed something off with Carrie Underwood's lips during the 2022 CMAs.
When the 2022 CMAs aired on Nov. 9, 2022, Carrie was one of the artists tapped to perform. During her time on stage, users began taking to social media to discuss her appearance, namely, her lips.
"Carrie, please quit doing stuff to your face. Your [sic] a beautiful woman. I hadn’t seen you in awhile and was watching CMA and your lips are — well, I don’t think it’s what you had hoped. Not being mean, just concerned," wrote one fan.
Carrie Underwood was in a freak accident in 2018 that injured her lips.
Although the 2022 CMAs are the most recent instance of people noticing something up with Carrie's looks, it is not the first time the topic has been brought up. In an interview with People back in 2018, Carrie broke down the reasoning for her appearance changing a bit, explaining that a freak accident caused some harrowing injuries.
"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in," the singer explained to the publication at the time. Her injuries were so severe that she had to miss her performance at that year's Country Rising show in Nashville as it fell just weeks after when she was hurt.
Carrie has clapped back at rumors that the accident was a plastic surgery coverup.
In a 2018 interview with Redbook Magazine, Carrie spoke out against those who said that her accident story was fake and a coverup intended to mask elective plastic surgery procedures.
"I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," she stated at the time.
If one thing is clear, it's that Carrie's injuries have certainly not slowed her career momentum one bit. Her recent much-anticipated album "Denim & Rhinestones" has been lauded by critics and fans alike since its June 10, 2022 release, and appearance comments aside, fans seemed to really love Carrie's performance at the 2022 CMAs as well.