Is Alan Jackson OK? Here's an Update on His Health Status

When discussing his health condition, Alan Jackson revealed, “There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious. And I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, so I just feel very uncomfortable.” Now that his illness is starting to become a bit more obvious during his performances, he likely felt this was a good time to let his fans know what he’s been going through.